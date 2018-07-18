Sentencing delayed for former Clear Lake school custodian who placed video camera in staff bathroom

CLEAR LAKE — The sentencing for a former Clear Lake elementary school custodian who has pleaded guilty to placing a hidden video camera inside a staff bathroom has been delayed.

47-year-old David Bemis of Mason City was accused of placing the camera inside the staff bathroom at Clear Creek Elementary School in May 2013 and capturing video and audio of four adult women in a state of partial nudity, with the victims having no prior knowledge of the camera or the existence of any recording. No students were filmed with the camera.

Investigators also recovered a USB storage device and laptop owned by Bemis that allegedly contained the recordings during the execution of a search warrant at his home in the 1200 block of South Carolina.

Bemis was placed on administrative leave once school administrators were informed about the possibility of the videos existing, with Bemis resigning in January.

Bemis in June pleaded guilty to four counts of invasion of privacy. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending that Bemis receive a 60-day jail sentence and one year probation.

He was scheduled to be sentenced today in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but online court records show a continuance of the sentencing hearing was granted by Judge Adam Sauer on Tuesday. Sentencing is now scheduled for August 15th.