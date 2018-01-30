Sentencing date set for Mason City man accused of multiple thefts from garages

MASON CITY — The man who pleaded guilty to stealing from several garages in northeastern Mason City back in October intends to plead guilty to burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident earlier this month.

22-year-old Joshuah Hockenson pleaded guilty in December to two third-degree burglary charges after being arrested in mid-October. He was accused of stealing tools and bicycles from several garages in the northeastern side of town.

Hockenson was then arrested on January 13th and charged with second-degree theft, three charges of third-degree burglary and carrying a dangerous weapon. Authorities at the time said Hockenson was observed riding a bike that was found to be stolen from the 1300 block of South Carolina.

When he was arrested, Hockenson was allegedly found to have steel knuckles in his back pocket and a pink backpack that was stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of South Carolina.

A plea and sentencing hearing on the charges from earlier this month has been scheduled for February 28th in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Hockenson was supposed to be sentenced on the October charges on Monday, but online court records show the sentencing has been combined with the February 28th hearing date.