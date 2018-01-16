Secretary of State excited to have Cerro Gordo County Auditor join his staff

MASON CITY — Iowa’s Secretary of State says he was excited to be able to hire the Cerro Gordo County Auditor as his new Deputy Commissioner of Elections.

Paul Pate had to find someone to fill the position after Carol Olson left the job to become the state director for Senator Chuck Grassley. Pate tells KGLO News that he didn’t have to think much about who he wanted for the job. He says, “Ken’s name was the first one on the list. I know he didn’t see it coming. When I called him, he said it caught him off guard, but he was very honored and flattered.”

Pate touted Kline’s work to create the national award-winning Precinct Atlas electronic poll book program that is used in a majority of Iowa’s counties to simplify procedures for poll workers on election days. Pate says Kline being a past president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors was another reason for his selection. He says, “I’ve worked with him when he came to the Capitol to make sure election issues were being given attention from the auditor’s perspective. He’s the guy that gets the job done. I couldn’t be happier to have him to be my Deputy Commissioner of Elections. We’ve got our work cut out for us and I’m counting on Ken’s background.”

The Voter Integrity Act passed by the legislature last year has a lot of technology and technical changes for administering elections that will be implemented in the near future, and Pate says Kline will be a big help with that. He says the Precinct Atlas program was one of the reasons he pushed for the Voter ID law because the program works with using driver’s licenses and other state-issued IDs, with administrators using the bar code on the back of the ID to start the process. “On the screen side, we’re able to look and say ‘hey look, this guy is really where he should be at’, and if not they can get the person to the right precinct. We know they are registered which means they are eligible to vote. We know if they haven’t voted somewhere else, which the system would alert us to that. If they have an absentee ballot out, we want to make sure that only one of those ballots are going to be counted. So technology is really a big part, and that’s one of Ken’s strengths.”

Pate says besides the Voter ID law, there are other election law changes will soon be implemented that Kline will oversee. He says 17-year-olds will be eligible to vote in another year, so they’ve got to convert systems and educate the public more on that. Also, school board elections will be moved to the general election in November starting in 2019. “We’ve got a pretty full plate here and Ken’s talents are going to be put on the front line.”

Kline starts his new position this coming Monday. There will be an open house to honor Kline at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse this Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM