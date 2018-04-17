Second reading repealing term limits for boards, commissions on Mason City council agenda tonight

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is scheduled to consider the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would repeal term limits for city boards and commissions.

Back in December 2016, the council on the recommendation by then-mayor Eric Bookmeyer adopted a policy where no board or commission member would serve more than five consecutive terms on the same board or commission, with the exception being that boards and commissions that have six-year terms would have members serve no more than three consecutive terms.

Current Mayor Bill Schickel recommended two weeks ago the repeal of those limits, saying that it’s come to his attention that some boards and commissions require members to have specific backgrounds.

Schickel says the term limit also restricts valuable expertise, dedication and experience provided by those who are willing to dedicate their time and energy to serve on a board or commission.

The council will hold the second reading of that ordinance at their meeting tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.