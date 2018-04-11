BREAKING- Missing Hampton Man Found Safe

HAMPTON — An 80 year-old North Iowa man is on his way back home after being reported missing earlier this week.

Hampton Police Chief Robert Schaefer says James Boylan has been located in Nebraska and his family is heading there to pick him up.

Boylan reportedly left his residence at about 7:30 Monday night to go to the store and did not return. He was at Fuel Time in St. Ansgar making a purchase at around midnight Monday night, and then was seen making a purchase at the Casey’s General Store in Buffalo Center at about 3:30 Tuesday morning. Later Tuesday morning, he was believed to have stopped at First Co-Op in Alta. Boylan was then spotted at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon in Laurel Nebraska.

Authorities say Boylan has dementia but he is safe.