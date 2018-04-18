Schickel says Younkers closing tough on Mason City, shouldn’t impact River City Renaissance project (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says despite the anticipated closure of a main tenant of Southbridge Mall, the city is in a better position than other communities because of a downtown redevelopment project.

Mayor Bill Schickel says though it is a blow to have 64 people losing their jobs at Younkers. He says, “Not unexpected, but yet nevertheless heartbreaking for Mason City, particularly for those people working there. The rich tradition and history that Younkers has here, this is not unlike what other hundreds of other communities throughout both Iowa and the nation are experiencing because of this Chapter 11 filing by Younkers’ parent company.”

Schickel says Mason City is better positioned to deal with the Younkers closing compared to other communities because of the River City Renaissance project that includes repurposing the mall. He says, “We’ve already made substantial progress in terms of repurposing our mall. We know that the mall and malls like this will eventually become entertainment and service centers, and we’ve moved along that path. So I think we’re in a fairly good position to be able to rise to the occasion.”

Schickel says he feels there’s a need for more indoor recreational and entertainment space in Mason City. He says, “We’ve got this snowstorm going on today, and I really think it shows, especially in this part of the country, that indoor spaces where people can gather for entertainment, service and other things. We’re already talking to some organizations, businesses and others that might be interested in occupying that space in the mall. I think it shows the need for those kind of repurposed indoor community gathering spaces in Mason City.”

