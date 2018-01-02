Schickel message in State of Mason City Address: “It’s a New Beginning” (VIDEO)

MASON CITY — “It’s a New Beginning Mason City” was the theme of Mayor Bill Schickel’s “State of the City” address on Tuesday night as part of the first meeting of 2018 of the community’s City Council. Schickel during his speech talked about numerous things including the downtown revitalization project, the community’s workforce situation, improvements to recreation as well as the city’s political climate.

Schickel says while he originally did not support G8’s development plan for a hotel as part of the River City Renaissance plan, but now that the council has voted on it, it’s time to move the community forward in a positive way. He says his commitment is to make sure all citizens are working together for the betterment of the community, including those involved in the project. “My commitment is to deliver this project on time, on budget, and to keep it on track. Now there’s going to be bumps in the road, and we’ll have setbacks, but the people of Mason City expect us to get that done, and that’s my commitment, and that’s the commitment of this city council.”

Schickel says the city needs to continue to address the skilled worker shortage in our region. He asked, “Do you know there are more than a 1000 jobs available in Mason City right now? And that doesn’t include the 24 prospects that our economic development people are working with right now. The possibility of 600 additional new jobs, a possible $250 million investment in Mason City that Chad Schreck and our economic development people are working on. We have to build a skilled workforce that can fill these jobs and we have to have a workforce that it skilled to fill these jobs.”

Schickel says he wants to continue the recent work done by the city to improve its recreational offerings. He says, “It’s a New Beginning Mason City for putting the ‘river’ back in ‘River City’ by modifying our dams so that we have navigable waterways for kayaking and other water sports.” He also touts the High Line Trail construction that will provide one of the best bike trails in Iowa.

Schickel also wants to make sure that the technological needs of Mason City residents are being met. He says he wants to make sure every citizen has access to 21st century technology. “The person we’re charging with doing that is councilman Josh Masson. He has expertise in this area, and he’s going to put together a special working group/committee that will be looking in to making sure our community has access to the kind of technology our citizens need.”

Schickel called on residents to make sure we’re taking care of our community. He says, “We take so much for granted, we have such a great community. But why couldn’t we set a goal of being the cleanest community in America? We can do that. How are we going to do that? One was is to take that famous John Kennedy quote, and look at it this way: ‘Ask not what Mason City can do for you, but what you can do for Mason City.’”

Schickel closed his speech by challenging Mason City residents to become the first community in the nation to overcome the national modern-day epidemic of non-stop denunciation. He says, “When we denounce one another, it makes things worse. But when we support one another, it makes things better. What does denunciation accomplish, what has it accomplished? Let us resolve here tonight to always strive to make things better in Mason City.”

Schickel will be our guest on Wednesday’s edition of the “Ask the Mayor” program at 9:10 AM on AM-1300 KGLO.

See the video of Tuesday night’s meeting by clicking here