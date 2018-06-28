Rochester woman pleads not guilty to Clear Lake home burglary

CLEAR LAKE — A Rochester woman has pleaded not guilty to burglarizing a Clear Lake home. 36-year-old Marylynn Lockie is accused of entering a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue North on April 11th without the owner’s consent.

Lockie allegedly assaulted a resident by hitting him in the face with an elbow and then removed property belonging to the resident from the home, as well as damaged property once she was outside the residence.

Lockie was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Lockie entered a written plea of not guilty this week in Cerro Gordo County District court. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt scheduled her trial to start on August 21st.