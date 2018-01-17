River City Renaissance not on IEDA agenda for Friday (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says it will be at least another month before state incentives for the city’s River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment project will be considered for final approval.

Mason City has been pre-approved for $7 million worth of Iowa Reinvestment Act program financing that is overseen by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, with the city hoping on final approval to see that amount bumped up to $10 million. IEDA board members said back at their December meeting that several requirements needed to be met before they’d consider final approval.

Mayor Bill Schickel says IEDA staff has notified the city that the project is not on the agenda for this Friday’s meeting. He says, “We have two of the three elements they requested at the last meeting. One of them is we now have a development agreement with G8. Also they wanted to make sure that lawsuit (against the city) was dropped, and the lawsuit has been dropped. G8 is not quite there on financing yet. I know Mr. Chodur is in town this week working on that. We hope to be able to move forward with that. We’re excited about moving forward with it, but as of now, we’re not on the agenda for Friday. We’ll work on getting that approved as soon as possible after that.”

Schickel says having a decision on the state incentives delayed another month is at this point not a concern. He says, “The state has some legitimate requests. We’ve satisfied most of them, we have not satisfied all of them, the developer has not satisfied all of them yet. I feel that we will, but we have to move forward step by step and do that.”

The River City Renaissance project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.