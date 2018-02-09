Ribbon cutting held for Francis Lauer youth treatment center (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — The ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for the new Adolescent Residential Addiction Treatment Center on the Francis Lauer campus on Mason City’s west side. The president of Youth and Shelter Services, Andrew Allen, says it’s a new 10-bed facility to house area youth in helping them overcome addiction.

Governor Kim Reynolds was the keynote speaker for the event. She talked about her own struggles with alcoholism

Reynolds says people dealing with substance abuse issues should seek help to improve their lives.

Allen says 7000 youths in the state don’t receive the treatment they need for substance abuse each year.

