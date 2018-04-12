Reynolds Travels To D.C. Thursday To Talk Trade

WASHINGTON D.C.- Kim Reynolds will be among a group of governors and congressional leaders meeting with President Trump later Thursday morning “to discuss trade.” On Tuesday, Reynolds assembled a group of Iowa agricultural leaders in her office to send a public message about the impact of a trade war with China.

“Iowa has benefited from our long-standing relationship with China by establishing new and expanded opportunities for not only our ag commodities (and) feed ingredients, but our agricultural equipment as well,” Reynolds said. The mere “potential” of Chinese tariffs are creating real concern for Iowa farmers, according to Reynolds.

“No one wins in a trade war,” Reynolds said Tuesday. “And while some disruption may be necessary and part of the negotiation process, we know that this absolutely can’t be done on the backs of Iowa farmers.” Earlier this week, Reynolds told reporters she’s been assured by the U-S ag secretary that some sort of federal financial aid will help mitigate losses to farmers. Thursday marks the second time Reynolds has traveled to the nation’s capital to speak with Trump about the importance of trade to Iowa’s economy, although that previous White House meeting was focused on convincing Trump not to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement.