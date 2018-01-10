Reynolds says ‘mistakes were made’ in Medicaid

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds got applause from Democrats AND Republicans Tuesday as she admitted “mistakes were made” by the private companies that manage care for Iowa Medicaid patients.

Reynolds used the annual “Condition of the State” address to promise it’ll be fixed. “Shortly after being sworn in as governor, I took deliberate action to make a change,” Reynolds says. “I hired a new director for the Department of Human Services who has the passion and most importantly the compassion to make this work and he has hired a new Medicaid director with the experience to get things turned around.”

On other health-related matters, Reynolds is calling for limits on the number of opioid pain killers in a single prescription and changes in the state’s mental health care system.