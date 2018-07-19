Reynolds says law prevents her from sharing more about fired trooper’s case

WINTERSET — Governor Kim Reynolds says the law limits what she can say about the investigation of a now-fired state trooper accused of sexual harassment. The trooper was on paid leave for 10 months before he was fired July 3. The Associated Press reports the female state employee who complained about the harassment also accuses a supervisor of failing to follow up on her initial report.

Reynolds Wednesday said the Department of Administrative Services has reviewed the woman’s allegation that her concerns weren’t immediately addressed.

“Because of the law and personnel information, I’m limited to what I can say, but I have made it very clear we want employees to make sure that they’re coming to work in a safe environment,” Reynolds said.

The Associated Press reports State Trooper Wade Karp was paid about $50,000 after he was placed on leave, then ultimately fired for intimidating and threatening co-workers. In addition, the AP reports the woman complained to the head of security for the governor and the entire capitol building, but had to take her complaints to others before the alleged harasser was investigated.