Reynolds praises the way legislator’s OWI has been handled

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has talked openly about her decision to quit drinking after two drunk driving arrests 18 years ago.

The governor is publicly offering her support to a legislator charged with operating while intoxicated last Friday morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Baltimore,” Reynolds said during her weekly news conference. “It starts with admitting that you made a mistake and he has done that. It starts with taking responsibility and he’s also done and said it was a horrible decision.”

Earlier this month, Reynolds talked about her decision to choose sobriety during her “Condition of the State” message.

“To the thousands of Iowans impacted by addition: I’ve been there. I understand your struggles. My family understands your struggles,” Reynolds said, “and I know that life can be so much better.”

On Monday, Reynolds praised the way both State Representative Chip Baltimore and House Speaker Linda Upmeyer “handled” Baltimore’s situation. The speaker replaced Baltimore as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Baltimore told reporters he’ll plead guilty to first-offense operating while intoxicated and will “never, ever” drive drunk in the future.

Baltimore has not decided whether to seek reelection to the Iowa House. State Senator Bob Dvorsky of Coralville and the late State Representative Greg Forristal of Macedonia both won their bids for reelection after drunken driving arrests.