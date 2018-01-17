More restrictions in place at Mason City hospital as flu spreads

MASON CITY — A Mason City hospital has upgraded their visitation restrictions due to the spread of the flu in the area. Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa officials say they are initiating a Level 3 Visitation Restriction starting today. For the protection of patients and to prevent further spread of influenza, the hospital has initiated the following restrictions:

== Anybody with respiratory or flu-like symptoms and anyone 18 years of age or less is asked not to enter the hospital or visit patients unless they are seeking care

== Visitation to the Birth Center is limited to significant others

== Pediatric Department visitation is limited to parents or guardians

== Adult patients may designate two adults who are allowed to visit during their hospitalization

== Emergency Department patients are limited to one adult visitor while seeking care

Mercy officials say they realize there may be certain circumstances that need special consideration, and in those cases families should call the nurse in charge on the unit they wish to visit prior to arriving at the hospital. Stricter visitation guidelines may be initiated as influenza increases in the community.