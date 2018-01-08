Report: Privatized Medicaid saving Iowa less than predicted
By KGLO News
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 6:54 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new report says Iowa’s controversial shift to privately managed Medicaid will save the state 80 percent less money this year than originally predicted.

A quarterly report prepared by Iowa Department of Human Services staff members says the state now stands to save $47.1 million this fiscal year by having private companies manage the $4 billion program.

Former Gov. Terry Branstad, who ordered the privatization that began in 2016, had declared the move would save the state $232 million in fiscal year 2018.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican who succeeded Branstad and supports the shift to privately run Medicaid, says Reynolds’ new Medicaid director believes his staff miscalculated the 2018 savings estimate.

Related Content

GOP chair says Republicans making Iowa ‘great agai...
Arrest made after Forest City school bus has windo...
Klemme man jailed after eluding authorities
Some federal tax law provisions could give Iowa mo...
BREAKING — Longtime Cerro Gordo County Audit...
G8 finalizes dropping lawsuit against City of Maso...