MASON CITY — Police say they’ve arrested a woman for prostitution after an investigation into a Mason City massage parlor.

37-year-old Hong Yu was arrested on Thursday and charged with prostitution as the result of an investigation into Asian Tuina at 525 South Washington. Police Lt. Rich Jensen says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Yu was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $3000 bond and is also wanted for prostitution charges in Lee County.