Probation for Mason City woman who pleaded guilty to arson charge

MASON CITY — It’s probation for a Mason City woman accused of setting a house on fire.

29-year-old Donyale Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree arson after being accused of setting fire to a home in the 200 block of 8th Place Southeast on September 2nd of last year.

A witness told Mason City police at the time that Jones set a fire in the kitchen as well as ignited a mattress in the living room.

Jones was sentenced up to four years of probation as well as having to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Jones was also ordered to get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation within 30 days.