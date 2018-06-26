Probation for Mason City man accused of using fake money

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of forgery has been sentenced to probation. 40-year-old Charles Reich was accused of using fake money at the McDonald’s south location in Mason City as well as the YesWay at 1303 4th Southwest on December 13th. The fake money allegedly said on it “For Motion Pictures Use Only”.

Reich was pulled over shortly after the alleged incident at the YesWay store for an unrelated traffic stop. After a search warrant was executed on the vehicle, another phony $50 was allegedly discovered between the driver’s seat and the center console. Officers also allegedly found Reich to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Reich pleaded guilty to the forgery charge, with Judge Lawrence Jahn on Monday sentencing him to a suspended five year prison sentence and three years probation. He was also fined $750.