Probation for Clear Lake man accused of multiple burglaries

CLEAR LAKE — It’s probation for a man who pleaded guilty to multiple burglaries that occurred in Clear Lake earlier this year.

24-year-old Taylor Wigant was charged with one count of third-degree burglary and four counts of third-degree burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle after authorities accuse him of breaking in to multiple vehicles on January 21st.

Court documents allege Wigant entered a garage in the 1300 block of North 6th Street and stole money out of a vehicle. While in the 1100 block of North 5th Street, he allegedly entered four vehicles and stole cash, sunglasses, and other personal items. In the 1200 block of North 5th Place, he entered another vehicle and took a laptop and other personal items that police say were later recovered at Wigant’s home.

Wigant as part of a plea change earlier this month pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle. Judge Karen Salic on Monday sentenced Wigant to a two-year prison term on each charge, with the prison terms suspended in lieu of two years probation.