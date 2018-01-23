Police warn about “jury duty” scam
By KGLO News
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 6:47 AM

MASON CITY — Mason City police are warning area residents about phony jury duty calls.

A release from the Mason City Police Department says several area residents have received the calls from someone who claims to be a deputy or United States Marshal.

The caller then says the recipient has missed jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest unless they pay money immediately through a pre-paid gift card or electronic wire transfer.

This is the newest of a line of scam phone operations that have taken place in recent years, including the so-called “grandparent scam”, IRS scams, and utility company shutoff scams. Police warn that once you wire or send money, the likelihood of recovery is slim.

