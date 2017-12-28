Police say follow-up investigation shows no armed robbery at Clear Lake home earlier this week

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake police say a follow-up investigation shows there likely was not an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday evening in the community.

Police Chief Pete Roth tells KGLO News that the department is not able to corroborate the report of a robbery occurring at a residence in the 500 block of 7th Avenue North at about 6:10 PM Tuesday night. Police originally said a victim stated the suspect knocked on the door of their home and displayed a gun, but the victim had trouble completely identifying the suspect.

Roth says statements made to investigators claim the reporting party had a consensual conversation with a male who was invited into the home. After a brief conversation, the male was asked to leave, which he did. Roth says the relationship between the female resident and the male is undetermined, and there was no theft, damage or injury reported.

Roth says at this time, there’s no evidence of a criminal act, but the case remains open and has been reclassified as suspicious activity instead of robbery. Anyone with any additional information related to the case is asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 357-2186.