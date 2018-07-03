Plea deal for woman accused of stealing money from Northwood restaurant

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman has been sentenced to probation after being accused of stealing money from a Worth County restaurant.

37-year-old Jillian Delle was charged in January with second-degree theft. She was accused of taking about $2600 from the safe, cash registers and bank bags at the Burger King located at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Delle agreed to plead guilty to being an accessory to a felony.

District Judge James Drew on Monday sentenced Delle to a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended. She was placed on two years probation and was ordered to pay restitution.