Plea deal for woman accused of stealing money from Northwood restaurant
By KGLO News
|
Jul 3, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman has been sentenced to probation after being accused of stealing money from a Worth County restaurant.

37-year-old Jillian Delle was charged in January with second-degree theft. She was accused of taking about $2600 from the safe, cash registers and bank bags at the Burger King located at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Delle agreed to plead guilty to being an accessory to a felony.

District Judge James Drew on Monday sentenced Delle to a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended. She was placed on two years probation and was ordered to pay restitution.

