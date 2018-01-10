Plea change hearing scheduled for Worth County man accused of vehicular homicide
By KGLO News
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 10:42 AM

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a man from Manly accused of vehicular homicide.

59-year-old Paul Wood was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of November 25th 2016 between Mason City and Rockwell. Authorities at that time said a car driven by 22-year-old Griselda Tello of Hampton was southbound on US Highway 65 when a northbound pickup driven by Wood crossed the center line and struck Tello’s vehicle, with Tello being pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident.

Besides vehicular homicide, which is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, Wood also faced other charges including operating while under the influence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Wood’s trial was scheduled to start on January 23rd, but online court records show District Judge James Drew scheduled a plea change hearing in the case for January 16th.

Related Content

Warm weather set to give way to snow and ice
Charge upgraded against Mason City man accused of ...
Hancock County robbery suspect changes mind, won&#...
Reynolds says ‘mistakes were made’ in ...
Another effort in legislature to ban traffic camer...
Iowa farmers ready for a revival