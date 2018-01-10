Plea change hearing scheduled for Worth County man accused of vehicular homicide

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a man from Manly accused of vehicular homicide.

59-year-old Paul Wood was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of November 25th 2016 between Mason City and Rockwell. Authorities at that time said a car driven by 22-year-old Griselda Tello of Hampton was southbound on US Highway 65 when a northbound pickup driven by Wood crossed the center line and struck Tello’s vehicle, with Tello being pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident.

Besides vehicular homicide, which is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, Wood also faced other charges including operating while under the influence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Wood’s trial was scheduled to start on January 23rd, but online court records show District Judge James Drew scheduled a plea change hearing in the case for January 16th.