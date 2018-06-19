Pickup of flood items continues in Mason City today after large volume of materials picked up Monday

MASON CITY — The pickup of flood-damaged items will continue today in Mason City, as some of those who were expecting to have their items picked up on Monday did not have them picked up.

Mason City’s interim city administrator Kevin Jacobson in a memo says a large volume of items has caused the delay. Jacobson says they are asking residents to be patient as crews continue to work. He says they will finish the Monday routes prior to starting into the normal Tuesday routes.

People are reminded to make sure that items and debris are away from any structures and poles, trees and mailboxes.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Operation & Maintenance Department at 421-3675 or the Sanitation Division at 421-3691.