Patient sues Mason City doctor claiming inappropriate contact

MASON CITY — A former patient of a Mason City doctor is suing him, accusing him of unconsented touching.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Doctor Stephen Thorn, Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, the Mercy Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic as well as unnamed employees.

Terra Gaffney in the lawsuit alleges she was the subject of unconsented touching during an October 4th 2017 pre-natal appointment with Thorn. Gaffney also claims that Thorn left a voicemail message on October 12th about some medical test results, with Thorn and several unidentified females allegedly being heard making disparaging remarks about Gaffney’s mental health, past medical treatment and the paternity and health of her unborn child.

The lawsuit states that Gaffney suffered physical and emotional distress from both the touching and the voicemail comments and is requesting a jury trial to resolve the matter.

Mercy-North Iowa states is does not discuss pending litigation.