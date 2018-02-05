Parties won’t delay Iowa caucuses despite wintry weather

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa caucuses will take place as planned despite snow that is expected to make travel difficult in much of the state.

The state Republican and Democratic parties issued a joint statement Monday morning stating that officials realized the wintry weather would make it difficult for some people to reach caucus sites. However, officials noted that after a review of state law and the party constitutions, there wasn’t a provision to postpone the caucuses due to weather.

The meetings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday.

Because it’s a non-presidential year, those who participate in the caucuses will elect party committee members and delegates.

