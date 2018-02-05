Parent company of Younkers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MASON CITY — The parent company of Younkers department stores has filed for bankruptcy.

Bon-Ton Stores, saddled with debt and faltering sales, enters the week beside a throng of other retailers under bankruptcy protection, seeking a buyer for pieces or all of a department store that was founded at the tail end of the 19th century.

The company has survived a score of severe economic downturns, including the Great Depression, but finds itself in uncharted territory today. On Sunday, Bon-Ton filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware.

The company, which runs 260 stores in 24 states, largely in the Northeast and Midwest and under the Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers nameplates, is in talks with debt holders about restructuring $1 billion in debt. Bon-Ton received a commitment of $725 million in debtor-in-possession financing to operate during its restructuring process.

The company announced last week that it was closing 42 stores this year, including the Younkers at College Square Mall in Cedar Falls and Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids, but Mason City’s store was not on that list.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)