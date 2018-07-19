One more opening to be filled for Mason City’s new Science and Technology Commission

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City earlier this week approved the first four appointments to the Science and Technology Commission.

The council at their July 2nd meeting gave final approval to establish the five-member commission, which would advise the city on a wide-range of scientific and technological topics on a case-by-case basis as requested by the council or city staff.

Councilman Joshua Masson brought the idea of the commission to the council table earlier this year and says there’s still one opening that will be filled in the near future. “We do have one more position on that commission open. We do have some people that have already applied, we will still accept other applications. The mayor didn’t have time before his vacation to vet the people for the final slot. We do have some people who have applied for it, I just want them to know they are still under consideration, the mayor just didn’t have time to go through them before his vacation.”

The four people approved to sit on the commission are Cerro Gordo County Auditor Riley Dirksen, Mason City High School physics teacher Jeffrey Hines, NIACC biology professor Heather Rissler, and Curries Manufacturing systems administrator Bryan Rigsbee.