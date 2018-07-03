One man arrested after theft near Mason City convenience store, more arrests expected

MASON CITY — A Clear Lake man has been jailed after an early morning incident Monday on Mason City’s northeast side.

The Mason City Police Department says a man and woman were at the Yesway convenience store at the intersection of 12th and North Carolina at around 2 o’clock Monday morning when two men got into their car and told them to follow another vehicle driven by a third male suspect.

The victims drove to a parking lot a couple of blocks away and were told to get out of the car. Once they got out, the suspects took property out of their vehicle and also took the victims’ phones and wallet, then drove away.

A search warrant was served at a residence and vehicle in the 1400 block of North Hampshire yesterday, with police allegedly finding the property that had been stolen.

28-year-old Harold Stinnett Junior of Clear Lake was arrested and charged with first-degree theft. He’s being held on $10-thousand bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.