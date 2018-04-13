One Dead After Bus/SUV Accident In Floyd County
By KGLO News
|
Apr 13, 2018 @ 9:25 AM

FLOYD COUNTY- One man is dead after a two vehicle accident Thursday morning in rural Floyd County. The accident happened at the intersection of Packard Avenue and county road B60 between an SUV and a bus.

The Iowa State Patrol says 72 year old Harold Vermeer of Charles City was southbound when he did not obey the stop sign at the intersection. Vermerr’s SUV was hit by the westbound bus driven by 32 year old Matthew Katcher of Greene.

Vermeer was fatally injured in the crash while Katcher was taken by private vehicle to Waverly Hospital. Both men were wearing their seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

