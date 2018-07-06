Officials: Iowa Board of Medicine director on paid leave
By KGLO News
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 11:21 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say the executive director of a prominent Iowa health care regulating board has been placed on administrative leave, but they refuse to say why.

The Des Moines Register reports that Mark Bowden has been the executive director of the Iowa Board of Medicine since 2008. The board licenses physicians, and also has the authority to fine or suspend them for poor care or violating ethics rules.

Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Polly Carver-Kimm confirmed Bowden’s leave Thursday, but declined to offer other details.

Attorney general’s spokeswoman Lynn Hicks says Bowden began his paid leave last week.

State records show Bowden was paid $114,312 last year. He could not be reached by the newspaper for comment.

