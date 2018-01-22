Officials ID man killed by officers near Nashua

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified a man shot by police last week near Nashua as a Minneapolis resident.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said late Friday that 29-year-old Jihad Merrick died after being shot on US Highway 218 in Bremer County.

Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies were sent Wednesday night to a Floyd truck stop to check reports about a man pointing a gun at his head.

Soon after, a Nashua police officer stopped a speeding vehicle on the highway and reported that the driver, later identified as Merrick, got out and held a gun to his head.

Officials say Merrick later got back in his vehicle and fired a shot, then drove forward, injuring the officer.

Officials say two other officers then fired on Merrick, killing him. The names of the officers involved haven’t been released.