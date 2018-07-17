Northwood man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood man has pleaded not guilty to a sexual abuse charge.

19-year-old Carlos Morales was arrested last month on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. Authorities say his DNA was linked to an attack on a female victim in May of last year.

The victim told law enforcement that she had gone in and out of consciousness while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana as Morales performed sex acts on her.

Morales filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge in Worth County District Court on Monday. No trial date has been set.