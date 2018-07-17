Northwood man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
By KGLO News
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 11:39 AM

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood man has pleaded not guilty to a sexual abuse charge.

19-year-old Carlos Morales was arrested last month on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. Authorities say his DNA was linked to an attack on a female victim in May of last year.

The victim told law enforcement that she had gone in and out of consciousness while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana as Morales performed sex acts on her.

Morales filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge in Worth County District Court on Monday. No trial date has been set.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Central Heights street paving among Mason City council agenda items tonight Change of venue request filed by Mason City man accused of attempted murder Mason City man wants new trial after lascivious acts conviction Grassley says President Trump wasn’t tough enough with Russian president Fire captain appointed to be Mason City’s next fire chief withdraws from position UPDATE — Mason City police say call regarding an assault was a prank