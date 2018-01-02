Northeast Iowa town lost water service when tower froze

EVANSDALE, Iowa (AP) — Water pressure has returned in a northeastern Iowa town after its water tower froze in the arctic freeze that’s covering the Midwest.

The Waterloo suburb of Evansdale lost water service for a time Monday, but it’s back to a nearly normal level. Mayor Doug Faas said Tuesday that water is being run directly from the wells into the system, bypassing the suspected ice blockage in the tower. A city staffer is expected to climb up to the tower later Tuesday to see what’s wrong and determine how to fix the problem.

He also says the boil order will remain in effect until Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the temperature at the Waterloo airport got down to 20 below zero (minus 29 Celsius) Monday morning.