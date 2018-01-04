No injuries when pickup collides with train in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — Nobody was injured after a pickup truck collided with a train in Clear Lake this morning.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were called shortly after 6:45 AM to the intersection of US Highway 18 and Buddy Holly Place, where on arrival they found the truck, driven by 26-year-old Robert Schick of Clear Lake, had collided with an eastbound Canadian Pacific train that was hauling ethanol.

The truck was dragged by the train about 15 yards down the track before it came to rest with a power pole. Schick was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by both the Clear Lake Police Department and the Canadian Pacific Railroad.