New eras begin tonight for City Councils in Mason City, Clear Lake

MASON CITY — The City Councils in Mason City and Clear Lake begin new eras this evening with their first meetings of the year:

== In Mason City, the council meeting will be highlighted by newly-elected mayor Bill Schickel’s “state of the city” message. Schickel says the theme of his message will be “A New Beginning for Mason City”.

The council will also have three new members on it starting tonight, with At-Large councilman Tom Thoma, Second Ward councilman Will Symonds, and Fourth Ward councilman John Jaszewski.

The Mason City council meets at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

== In Clear Lake, the council will discuss whether or not to change the time of their regularly scheduled meetings from 6:30 PM to 6:00 PM on the first and third Mondays of the month.

The meeting time was set at 6:30 back in 2004, and city staff posted a survey on the city’s Facebook page and website last month to get feedback from the community about the proposed earlier start time. A majority of the respondents favored an earlier start time.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:30 at City Hall in Clear Lake. It will be the first council meeting for new Second Ward representative Bennett Smith, and it marks a return to the council for Dana Brant, who was elected back onto the council in an at-large seat.