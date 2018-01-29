Murder trial for Alta Vista woman whose son found dead in swing delayed to June

ALTA VISTA — The trial for a Chickasaw County woman whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots, has been moved back to later this year.

The trial for 20-year-old Cheyanne Harris was scheduled to start on Wednesday this week. Harris and the baby’s father, 28-year-old Zachary Koehn, have pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple’s Alta Vista apartment on August 30th found the couple’s son Sterling dead in the swing.

Harris’ defense attorney asked the court for a delay to allow more time to prepare for the trial, with Harris waiving her right to a speedy trial. On Friday, District Judge Richard Stochl approved the motion for the continuance, setting the new trial start date for June 11th.

Koehn’s trial is scheduled to start on March 28th.