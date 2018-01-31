“Mr. Ventura” Bob Wolfram dies (AUDIO)

VENTURA —The man known as “Mr. Ventura” died over the weekend. Bob Wolfram served the city of Ventura as both a mayor and councilman over a stretch of more than a quarter century.

He was first elected mayor in 1982 and served to 1993. He later served four years on the city council from 1996 to 1999, and then ran for mayor again in 2002 and served until retiring from the position in 2009.

During an interview on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO in early 2009 as he was leaving office, Wolfram said he decided to run for mayor after retiring from his job.

Wolfram was known for his sense of humor. He said humor was important for him, and he was asked during that interview how he used humor to make progress with different projects in the community of Ventura.

Among the accomplishments during Wolfram’s tenure was the construction of the town’s community center in 2004. It was built to serve as a tornado shelter, being the second one built in Iowa with the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Iowa Department of Homeland Security.

Wolfram during that 2009 interview had this final message for the people of Ventura who had supported him through three decades of service to the community.

Wolfram died on Sunday at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City at the age of 91. Visitation is tonight from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Clear Lake, with funeral services scheduled for 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura.

Listen back to his final “Ask the Mayor” interview from January 2009 on AM-1300 KGLO by clicking below.