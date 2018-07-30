Monday July 30th Local Sports

DES MOINES — Newman used a seven-run first inning and held on to beat Lisbon 9-5 on Saturday to capture their second-straight Class 1A state baseball title, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the KGLO mobile app. Lisbon made a game of it by scoring all five of their runs in the third inning, but the Knights scored another run in the next inning and then Evan Paulus capped off the scoring by blasting a solo home run to straight-away center in the sixth. Paulus for the second straight year also picked up the win on the mound, striking out six. Newman coach Alex Bohl after the game said he was breathing a sigh of relief after knowing going in that it likely would be a slugfest type game.

Bohl says he was impressed with Paulus’ long shot in the sixth.

Bohl says the group of eight seniors accomplished a lot with a total of three state titles and at least getting to the semifinal round in each of their years.

The Knights end their season with a 40-1 record and have a two-year combined record of 75-4. For Lisbon, it was their first loss of the year as they end with a 36-1 record.

Listen back to Tim Fleming’s full post-game interview with Alex Bohl:



=== other state championship games

2A — Centerville 4, Iowa City Regina 3

3A — Davenport Assumption 11, Harlan 1 (six innings)

4A — Urbandale 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven impressive innings in his first start with Boston, J.D. Martinez drove in all three runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 89 and the Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Sunday for their 18th victory in 22 games.

Martinez had a double, single and walk, and Andrew Benintendi added two hits and a walk for the Red Sox. The AL East-leaders improved to a majors’ best 74-33 by winning three of four in the weekend series.

The Twins finished 4-6 on a 10-game trip that saw them give up a bit on making the playoffs after they traded two players Friday night.

Acquired in trade from Tampa Bay for a minor league pitcher on Wednesday, Eovaldi (4-4) gave up four hits, striking out five without issuing a walk. Matt Barnes pitched the eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his 33rd save.

Eovaldi was sharp from the start, relying on a 95-97 mph fast ball with a slider and curve. The 28-year-old righty was hammered two starts ago by the Twins, giving up eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Jose Berrios (10-8) was in trouble every inning, giving up three runs on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 in his first career start in Fenway Park.

Martinez’s RBI double made it 2-0 in the second. In the fourth, Benintendi doubled off the Green Monster and Martinez followed with a hard single halfway up the left-field wall.

It could have been a bigger lead, but Boston stranded 10 baserunners — and left the bases full twice — in the first four innings.

IOWA CITY — Another University of Iowa football player is in trouble with the law after drinking over the weekend. The university announced on Sunday that sophomore offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs had been cited for OWI in Iowa City early Sunday morning. Athletic Director Gary Barta in a written statement says they are currently gathering additional facts, but he is disappointed in Wirfs’ decision making based on the information that’s already been confirmed. Barta says Wirfs is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI student-athlete code of conduct, and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and the program. Wirfs’ arrest comes a week after junior defensive tackle Brady Reiff was cited for public intoxication after he allegedly mistook a police car for an Uber. Reiff at the time allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of .204, well over the legal limit of .08.