Monday July 23rd Local Sports

DES MOINES— The first two days of the state baseball tournament are completed, with the 1A semifinals now being set, with quarterfinal round play in Class 2A taking place later today:

== As you heard on Friday on AM-1300 KGLO, top-ranked Newman scored three runs in the first inning and five more in the second and the defending champion Knights rolled to a 10-0 victory over ninth ranked Tri-Center (Neola) in the Class 1A opener. The three runs in the first were more than enough for Newman pitcher Caden Kratz who surrendered only one hit and struck out six.

Kratz says the early lead helped him relax.

Newman now faces 6th-ranked Martensdale-St. Marys on Thursday in the 1A semifinals as the Blue Devils beat 7th-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-2 on Friday. You’ll hear the Newman vs. Martensdale-St. Marys game starting at 10:30 with the pre-game, with first pitch scheduled for 11 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

== In Saturday’s 1A quarterfinals, 2nd-ranked Lisbon beat Don Bosco 2-1 while 3rd-ranked North Linn beat 4th-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s 6-3.

== 2A quarterfinals today

11:00 — #3 Iowa City Regina (27-7) vs Treynor (19-13)

1:30 — #9 Van Meter (29-8) vs #10 Alta-Aurelia (20-4)

5:00 — #7 Estherville Lincoln Central (25-3) vs Centerville (24-7)

7:30 — #5 Wilton (25-5) vs Denver (18-13)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Butera hit a tiebreaking, three-run inside-the-park home run when center fielder Jake Cave failed in his attempt to make a diving catch in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Minnesota 5-3 on Sunday to take three in a row from the Twins and complete their first series sweep in a year.

Kansas City had not swept a series since last July 24-26 at Detroit, part of a nine-game winning streak. The Royals, who are 30-68, matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games, set May 22-23 at St. Louis and May 24 at Texas.

With the score 2-2, Lucas Duda singled off Zach Duke (3-4) leading off the seventh and Alcides Escobar walked with two outs. Butera, a slow-footed catcher with no stolen bases in nine major league seasons, hit a liner just to the right-field side of short center. As Cave landed on his stomach, the ball bounced to the warning track, where it was retrieved by right fielder Max Kepler at the base of the wall.

Waved home by third-base coach Mike Jirschele, Butera slid in ahead of second baseman Brian Dozier’s throw for the first inside-the-park-homer by a Royals catcher since Brent Mayne on Sept. 22, 1991. The 97th inside-the-park homer in Royals history was the first since Jarrod Dyson’s on July 8, 2015.

Brad Keller (3-4) struck out a career-high eight in seven-plus innings, allowing three runs and three hits. He had given up nine runs, 13 hits and nine walks over 6 2/3 innings in his previous two starts.

Kepler’s home run leading off the eighth was the first off Keller in 63 1/3 innings. Wily Peralta worked around a two-out walk in the ninth for his fourth save in as many chances.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi gave up two runs — one earned — and two hits over six innings.

Dozier hit an RBI double in the fourth and scored on Logan Morrison’s groundout. Alex Gordon hit a two-run double in the fifth after third baseman Eduardo Escobar, shifted into right field, allowed Duda’s grounder to bounce off his wrist for an error.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died Sunday at the age of 56, the team said.

The team announced Sparano’s death in a statement that did not provide a cause. Sparano had been the Vikings’ offensive line coach since 2016.

“Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren,” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in the statement. “Tony’s presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed.”

Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999 and had stints as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.

He was the Dolphins’ head coach from 2008-11 and went 29-32. He went 11-5 and won the AFC East in his first season with Miami.

Sparano also spent time with the Browns, Redskins, Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers.

Sparano played at the University of New Haven where he was a four-year letterman. He was hired as New Haven’s head coach in 1994 and held that position for five seasons.

Sparano is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren.

The Vikings open training camp on July 28.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State University football team showed up in storm-ravaged Marshalltown to help residents clean up two days after a destructive tornado swept through the city.

The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that the entire Cyclones roster was on hand Saturday, making quick work out of a number of tasks before catching a breather on a local schoolyard.

Players did everything from clearing tree limbs and debris, raking yards, moving remnants of houses, rooftops and garages, and removing furniture from damaged homes and businesses.

PHOENIX (AP) — Maya Moore scored 38 points and Danielle Robinson added 16 and Minnesota held off Phoenix 80-75 on Saturday night.

Minnesota (14-10) used a 14-2 run, with Moore scoring all, in the last 3 1/2 minutes of the first quarter for a 24-17 lead. Phoenix (15-10) drew within 40-38 at halftime and took its last lead on Yvonne Turner’s 3-pointer to make it 42-41 after the break. But the Lynx quickly took control and outscored Phoenix 28-12 for a 15-point lead to end the third.

Stephanie Talbot’s bucket with 73 seconds left brought Phoenix within 76-75 before the Mercury missed their last two shots.

Minnesota’s Seimone Augustus scored 16 points and Rebekkah Brunson had 11 rebounds and three blocks, the last coming on a put-back attempt by Talbot off her offensive rebound with 43 seconds left and the Lynx leading 78-75.

DeWanna Bonner led Phoenix with 29 points.