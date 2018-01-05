Mercy-North Iowa imposes visitation restrictions due to spread of influenza in area

MASON CITY — The increase of the flu in the area has meant a local hospital has imposed restrictions to those wanting to visit. Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa says they’ve initiated a Level 2 Visitation restriction. That means visitation to the hospital is restricted to:

• anybody with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms

• anyone 18 years of age or less

• Birth Center visitation is limited to significant others or spouse and grandparents

• the Pediatric department visitation is limited to parents and guardians and grandparents

• visitation of patients in isolation is limited to significant others or spouse, and parents or guardians plus two visitors

Mercy-North Iowa officials say they realize there may be circumstances that need special consideration, and in those cases families should call the nurse in charge on the unit they wish to visit prior to arriving at the hospital. They say stricter visitation guidelines may be initiated as influenza increases in the community.