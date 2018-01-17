Mental health care coordinator created for Mason City Police Department

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City approved a 28-E agreement last night with County Social Services to collaborate on creating a law enforcement mental health care coordinator.

Mason City’s police chief Jeff Brinkley says his department continues to see an increase in calls for service related to mental health. He says the person in the position sits on County Social Services behind the HIPPA wall but has access to work with patients before they reach crisis status. He says, “The idea is that we’re making interventions with people who are regular common customers of ours and trying to put things in place to get better outcomes. Before, we’re seeing a crisis requiring a couple of police officers, maybe an ambulance and a trip to the ER. We’re going to hopefully have a support system in place that will help them, where they’re getting medication management, case management, follow-up appointments and those kinds of things so we are intervening with them sooner, not in crisis, and putting them back into that system, rather than having the expense of public safety resources that we’re doing now.”

Brinkley says once the program is up and running there should be a cost savings for the city in the future. He says in a typical example, two officers may end up being tied up for three hours on a call, and then have to deal with the paperwork to go along with that, which usually means they get paid overtime. Under the new system, one officer might be able to handle the call in an hour and be able to redirect the person into their support system.

The agreement takes place immediately and is scheduled to expire on June 30th 2019, but Brinkley says it can be extended.