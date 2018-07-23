Matz wants uncle’s victim impact statement rejected at murder sentencing today

MASON CITY — The man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering his grandparents in Mason City is attempting to stop his uncle from testifying at today’s sentencing hearing.

Codie Matz pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in last November’s stabbing deaths of Kenneth and Kathleen Hackbart at their southwestern Mason City home.

Matz’s attorney filed a motion on Thursday to exclude a victim impact statement from Marv Hackbart, who is Kenneth’s brother, saying that the statement is “highly inflammatory” and that it “includes allegations of unproven crimes or other facts outside the record.” Written copies of any statements to be given in court are typically filed with the court prior to sentencing.

Prosecutors responded on Friday by filing a motion arguing that Hackbart’s statement should be read during the sentencing hearing.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to start at 10 o’clock this morning at the Cerro Gordo Coutny Law Enforcement Center’s courtroom.