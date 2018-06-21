Mason City’s last full-service gas station closing (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — It’s the end of an era in Mason City as the final full-service gas station in the community is shutting its doors at the end of business today.

Wooz’s Car Wash has been at their location at 15th and South Federal since 1972, but owner Henry Pirhonen has accepted an offer to sell the property to Kwik Trip Incorporated, as they plan to transform the site into a Kwik Star location.

Pirhonen says while the Kwik Star-style store will be good at that location, several people have said they’ll miss the service that Wooz’s provided. “We had a different type of situation where we’d pump the gas for the customers and talk to them. That’s what a lot of our customers are saying right now that ‘who are we going to talk to anymore?’. That’s one of the advantages we have here is that we communicated with the customers on the island. We’ve had customers come here for 34 years that have never seen the inside of our office. If they wanted a pop, we brought it to them. If they wanted a lottery ticket, we brought it to them. And we’d check their tires and oil and everything you know.”

Pirhonen estimates about a half million cars have been washed since he took over. The car wash through the years has been used for fundraisers, including one back in the mid-1980s that sticks in Pirhonen’s mind. “One day we had a KRIB telethon here, and they were lined up in front of Sears all day. I think we washed 700 or 800 cars, but we didn’t wipe them down in those days, we put’em on and let’em rip. Sears was getting mad at us because there were too many cars in their lot. It worked out very well.”

Pirhonen says there were times that gas wasn’t the only thing that was sold on site. “We sold Christmas trees one year. What happened was a semi-truck driver came in here, I said ‘where you going?’, he says ‘nowhere, I’m idle right now’, so I said ‘let’s go up north and get some Christmas trees’. We went up north of Minneapolis and got about 600 Christmas trees and sold them that year. Then we set a little photo hut here, and people would stop and drop their film off here.”

Kwik Trip Incorporated officials say construction on the new store will start next spring.

Listen to Tim Fleming’s full interview with Pirhonen by clicking on the audio player below