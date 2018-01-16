Mason City School Board sets date for PPEL, ISL levy renewal election

MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board last night approved setting the date for voters to decide on renewing the district’s Instructional Support Levy as well as the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.

57-percent of the voters five years ago approved the ISL after two previous votes had failed. 58-percent of voters approved during the same election five years ago the “PPEL” levy.

The Instructional Support Levy can be used to support general fund needs, and generates about $2-and-a-half million for the school district on an annual basis. The Physical Plant and Equipment Levy helps the district’s fund that can only be used for capital projects, with the levy bringing in about $844-thousand each year to be used.

No one spoke about the levy during a public hearing at last night’s meeting. Board President Lorrie Lala says they hope the voters will continue to support the district with the renewal of the levies. She says, “I did want to point out that this isn’t anything new, we are asking for continued participation in this.”

The ISL and PPEL levy election will be held on April 3rd.