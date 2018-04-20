Mason City school board approves new contract, raise for superintendent (VIDEO)

MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board this week unanimously approved a new contract for the district’s first-year superintendent Dave Versteeg. Board members approved a new two-year contract starting this July 1st, which would also provides for a two-percent raise to bring Versteeg’s annual salary to $175-thousand-950 for the 2018-19 school year.

Board members including Jodi Draper say that Versteeg has met or exceeded expectations in his first year. She says, “You have done a lot this year in making sure that staff know their value. Repairing relationships between administrative, non-administrative and board members, and to change a culture if they don’t feel they have a place to go to, to communicate and that they’re valued in what they do, yet there’s boundaries. We can’t even begin to fix our educational process of improving grades or anything like that because people have to be able to communicate. You’ve done that. The community, if there’s a phone call, I’ve made several, when they complain to me, and I know you follow up. You’ve ridden a school bus to see what was going on on our busing.”

Draper says she appreciates Versteeg’s efforts to make school board proceedings more open to the public. She says, “I appreciate your transparency. I appreciate that we asked all documents to be public, you made that happen. I appreciate that you value the community knowing what’s going on in their school district with their tax dollars. That’s important to me.”

Versteeg’s two-percent raise equals another $3450 of salary annually. Draper says despite the raise, Versteeg’s salary is still lower than the average when compared to similar-sized districts. She says when looking at the five school districts just ahead and behind Mason City’s size, the average is $180-thousand-663. “So a two-percent raise even still keeps us below that average by $4713.”

Also this week, the school board approved the hiring of Barry Andersen as the high school’s new athletics and activities director. He’ll replace Bob Kenny, who announced earlier this school year that he was retiring from the position.