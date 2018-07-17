Mason City police investigate report of assault, victim not found

MASON CITY — Mason City police say they are continuing their investigation after receiving a report of a woman who had been assaulted in a park.

The Police Department in a social media post said they had received a report shortly after 6:35 last night of a female who was injured in an assault in East Park, with the female saying she was near a trail. Officers were not able to locate the woman at the park.

If anybody has any information or saw anyone who looked like they needed help at a park in Mason City since that time, you are asked to call dispatch at 421-3600.