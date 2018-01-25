Mason City police investigate incident at Walmart

MASON CITY — Mason City police say they don’t believe there was any criminal activity taking place after looking into an alleged incident at the Walmart store earlier this week that was shared widely on social media.

The incident on Tuesday evening involved a woman and her daughter who felt they were not safe after encountering five men in the store. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says at this time, they don’t believe that there was a criminal incident occurring, but they are still interested in talking to anyone who may have further information about the incident.

Brinkley says it’s important to understand that the women who reported the incident were paying attention to their surroundings and felt something wasn’t right and were proactive about their safety by seeking help from store employees.

Brinkley says they encourage anybody in the community to contact police and report when they see circumstances that are unusual or suspicious, adding that officers have a better opportunity to make a timely intervention when called to an incident when it’s occurring instead of after it’s happened.

He says when incidents are reported to law enforcement afterward, it takes additional time and resources to try to identify the parties involved, and when they can respond immediately, it often allows them to resolve the incident in the most efficient manner and in the least amount of time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Lt. Rich Jensen at the police department at 421-3636.