Mason City man’s murder trial delayed, competency exam results not back to court yet

MASON CITY — The trial of a Mason City man accused of murdering his grandparents is on hold.

25-year-old Codie Matz was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart dead in their home at 327 27th Southwest on the morning of November 7th.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder approved a motion last month for Matz to undergo a competency examination after his lawyers said their client appeared to be suffering from visual hallucinations, paranoid delusions and was very confused. Online court records do not indicate that the results of the exam have been submitted to the court.

Matz’s trial was scheduled to start January 23rd, but District Judge Colleen Weiland approved a continuance on Wednesday, rescheduling the trial for a February 20th start date. If convicted of first-degree murder, he’d face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.